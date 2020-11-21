Letter | How about some county stimulus checks
Originally Published: November 21, 2020 5:47 p.m.
I’m aware how much the county has been given in the CARES Act and being retired and barely scraping by each month and certainly living without many of the everyday living items, I’m wondering what county programs and moneys are available to me. My retirement SSI and SSDI is a shameful example at how little our government is willing to give to take care of its citizens. Florida is giving stimulus checks to its citizens.
Lance Davis
Kingman
Most Read
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- State reports 43 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: