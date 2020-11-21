OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NAU cracks down on students who don’t get COVID tests

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff is locking students who don’t get COVID-19 tests out of their online classes. A testing site is shown above. (Miner file photo)

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff is locking students who don’t get COVID-19 tests out of their online classes. A testing site is shown above. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 21, 2020 5:55 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Northern Arizona University cracked down on students who hadn't received mandatory COVID-19 testing by locking them out of their online classes, a move that prompted most to get into compliance.

University spokeswoman Kimberly Ott said about 25 students were notified early in the past week they wouldn't have continued access to the online instruction system because they didn't get tests or seek an exemption even after three email notifications and a phone call, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The system is used for all online materials, including the submission of assignments and exams.

By Wednesday, most of the students completed testing or provided exemption information to get back online, Ott said. The university would reactivate the other students’ accounts once they meet the requirements, he said.

Faculty members heard about the crackdown from distressed students who were unable to access their accounts, Faculty Senate President Gioia Woods said.

“We all agree that a culture of compliance is CRUCIAL to containing COVID-19, and it’s critical we all – faculty, students, staff – comply with the call for random testing,” Woods said in an email. “But to block students in the final week of the semester is harmful, especially for students most at risk. And to do so without letting faculty or department chairs know resulted in panic and confusion.”

Ott said the university had told students there would be penalties for non-compliance with the COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

In other developments:

– Arizona on Saturday reported 3,628 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths amid increasing hospitalizations.

Arizona has been experiencing a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths since late September and early October. Officials have cited business and school reopenings and public weariness with COVID-19 precautions.

With the additional cases and deaths reported Saturday, the state's totals rose to 295,334 cases and 6,457 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Hospitalizations reached 1,916 as of Friday, with 435 of those patients in intensive care beds, for a total of 24,181 over the outbreak.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State