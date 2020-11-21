OFFERS
Obituary | DeLoris K. Dahlem

DeLoris K. Dahlem

Originally Published: November 21, 2020 5:58 p.m.

DeLoris K. Dahlem, 87, died peacefully Oct. 31, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice Center, Edmonds, Washington. She was born Mar. 21, 1933 in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Burget) Halterman.

DeLoris graduated from Bondurant High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation she worked as a bookkeeper in Nevada, Iowa. In 1953 she married and, for the next 22-years was known as Mrs. Major John T. Belcher. The wife of an officer, she carried out her “military duties” stylishly from coast to coast, including several years stationed in England. She and John divorced in 1978. They had two adopted children.

Nine years later, she married David Harrison Dahlem in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over nearly 30 years they lived in Richland, Washington, the Czech Republic and Kingman, Arizona. While in the Czech Republic they traveled extensively through Europe, and enjoyed the landscapes of the western U.S. upon their return.

DeLoris was generous and loved by many, and was a great lover of animals, particularly her cats.

During her years as an independent woman she relished her work at a veterinary clinic and brought home more than a few needy animals. She enjoyed various crafts throughout her life and loved gifts, both giving and receiving. She and Dave were very active in the Kingman Lions Club and attended Kingman Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her brother David (Dianne) Cory of Gassville, Arkansas; daughter Melissa (David) Eller of Edmonds, Washington; son John Belcher of San Francisco, California; stepson David (Liz) Dahlem Jr. of Longmont, Colorado; stepson Charles (Alicia) Dahlem of Beaverton, Oregon; grandson Andrew (Olivia) Eller; and granddaughter Angela (Daniel) Gleason, granddaughter Amy Eller, granddaughter Ashley Eller and great-granddaughter Evelyn Gleason, all of Seattle, Washington.

