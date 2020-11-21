Rants and Raves | Nov. 22, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County logs 156 new cases in a single day – Wake up, Kingman and Mohave County. It’s adult time! Can someone show this report to our county leadership and those on the Kingman City Council who voted against masks? Ask them when they are going to act?

Mohave County logs 156 new cases in a single day – Why is county and local leadership still approving and promoting large public events? Why are the churches not protecting their flocks? How many deaths will it take for some to wake up?

Mohave County logs 156 new cases in a single day – One of those cases is a friend of ours, in the COVID unit at KRMC fighting to breathe! He was very careful, but there are folks who are not. It’s time for all of us to do our part!

City survey on trash pick-up reduction – Have our city officials lost their minds? Reducing trash collection to once weekly will impact our safety, health and quality of life. A single pick-up cannot sustain a family’s trash needs. Please don’t insult us taxpayers.

Looks like the presidential GOAT will have an even bigger Democratic mess to clean up in 2024! Don’t whine and complain when your taxes go crazy or your health-care costs skyrocket like mine did under Obama. TRUMP 2024!

COVID rant – “So called” COVID, says a rant and raver. How ignorant can you get? Thank God Trump lost. Back to reality.

I was the only one at a local business wearing a mask. It’s a sad day in America when people, for the sake of some dumb political statement, refuse to do a simple thing that could save a neighbor’s life.

Jase Graves Nov. 20 column: Go long for Thanksgiving – Funny, funny, funny. With these times some humor is good.

Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass – Since when does the Mohave County Board of Supervisors have the right to not certify our election results because they want to stand in solidarity with the Republican Party’s baseless lawsuits? You weren’t elected to be a partisan group.

Trump fires agency head - Unsubstantiated claims? Embarrassing defeat? What a joke. There are thousands of substantiated claims. And consider that Biden/Harris stayed hidden yet won? Trump beds down, 600,000 ahead, next morning, lead gone and Biden’s winning? Duh! And dead voting is OK?

Over 250,000 Americans dead due to COVID and all Trump has done is play golf and tweet. He hasn’t come out once and acknowledged this terrible milestone.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey warns of rising infections – Warns? How about some action to save lives? That goes for our County Board of Supervisors and Kingman City Council cowards who brought us to this crisis to placate misinformed whiners! It’s time to act like Americans, not partisans.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey warns of rising infections – Governors who won’t pass mask mandates are cowards. They state people will do the right thing. That’s so wrong. These are the same people who have politicized masks when they save lives. Can’t rely on common sense anymore.

Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass – Please remind me why we pay county supervisors over $70,000 a year. Why doesn’t the Republican party pay their salary since they work only for them?

Nov. 20 Joe Guzzardi column: ‘Scranton’ Joe and Immigration – Wish he had published this before the election. I knew Biden wasn’t a “blue-collar worker” right from the start. He spent his whole life in politics. He’s a white-collar worker, far from the people he claims to be like.

Nov. 20 Joe Guzzardi column: ‘Scranton’ Joe and Immigration – You got what you deserve if you lost your job to H-1B, illegal and legal immigrants. That is what Biden is for. Open borders to drugs and illegal immigrants. The Democrats can spin it any way they want. It’s been done!

Mohave County logs 156 new cases in a single day – All elected officials need to be recalled except Mayor Miles and the few who voted with her to keep the mask mandate in place. Cases are soaring and we can’t rely on people doing the right thing.

Are we in junior high? Trump has informed his administration not to speak to the Biden transition team. These four years have been exhausting with a man-child in the oval office.

Mohave County logs 156 new cases in a single day – I’m thinking we need to allow the virus to run rampant here and let the hospital collapse and our health-care workers stay home and take care of themselves. Then anti-maskers can cry about government ignoring them.

Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass – I knew our county supervisors aren’t smart, but to not certify the election is absurd. They’re making Mohave County look like we’re incompetent.