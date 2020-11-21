Volunteers needed to deliver holiday meals to seniors in Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation has once again provided funds this year that will see Thanksgiving meals delivered to area homebound seniors, but the effort still needs volunteers willing to deliver plates with a smile.

Organizer John Kirby, with the help of the KRMC Foundation, has been providing the Thanksgiving and Christmas services to the community for a decade. While the process will be different in 2020 than in year’s past due to COVID-19, homebound seniors will still be receiving meals Thanksgiving morning.

“In years past, assembling of all the baskets was a big deal and I engaged a lot of people to do that,” Kirby said. “This year, however, it’ll be done prior to 10:30 a.m. and when folks show up there will be no need to plate the food.”

Those wishing to volunteer to take a plate of food to a senior on Thanksgiving should arrive at the main entrance of KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26 and head back to the cafeteria. There, they will be given a plate of food to deliver. Kirby said the whole process for volunteers should take approximately an hour. There’s no need to register or call ahead; just show up and lend a hand.

“That’s just because people come and bring their kids and try to instill some volunteerism in their kids; it’s really a great thing,” Kirby said before thanking the community for supporting the food delivery effort.

Volunteers should be mindful of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines pertaining to masks and socially distancing, as they will be in relatively close contact with the seniors. Volunteers will also practice social distancing while picking up plates at KRMC.

Kirby said the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in some homebound seniors having less facetime with their friends, family and community than usual.

“This year, when you bring that meal to that senior, it may be the only people they see in quite a while given their inability to get out and about unless people are able to come visit them,” Kirby said. “Maybe take an extra minute, say ‘hi’, ask them how they’re doing and make sure the person you’re delivering to is doing alright.”

Kirby was sure to thank the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation for paying for the effort, and the community for their support.

“This is something I started 10 years ago or so and through the generosity of Kingman and the foundation, I can always count on Kingman to show up and get this done.”