State records 47 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death in Mohave County

KINGMAN = The Arizona Department of Health Services on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 22 was reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19, and one death from complications of the virus, for Mohave County.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases.

The Mohave County Department of Public health recorded 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,346 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,640 cases in the county. The county has counted 233 deaths, while the state reports 251.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 81 deaths, followed by Kingman with 58, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,543 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,502 cases for Bullhead City, 935 for Kingman, 445 for Fort Mohave, 269 for Mohave Valley, 159 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 164 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 329 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.5% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,187 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Nov. 21, there were 47 new cases of the virus in the county from 611 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 11% (43/381) on Saturday, Nov. 14; 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16; 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17; 8% (58/725) on Wednesday, Nov. 18; 27% (153/573) on Thursday, Nov. 19; and 21% (111/530) on Friday, Nov. 20. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 48,647 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 42,087 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.2% have been positive. Of the 6,560 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Nov. 22, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,331 new cases from 21,389 tests for a positivity rate of 20%. Nearly 300,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,464 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 12.1 million confirmed cases and 255,959 deaths on Sunday, Nov. 22. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,383,788 deaths from more than 58 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.