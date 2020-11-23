Navajo Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19 cases
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - The Navajo Nation is reporting 383 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, an all-time high for the vast reservation.
Tribal health officials on Sunday announced the latest daily figure of new cases as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of known cases now stands at 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases.
The death toll for the Navajo Nation is now up to 631.
Tribal health officials said 147,793 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,131 have recovered.
The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.
President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: