Navajo Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation officials reported an all-time single-day high of 383 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Nov. 22. The Navajo Tribal Council chambers is shown. (Photo by Steven Baltakatei Sandoval, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2YQOXz8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 23, 2020 10:01 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - The Navajo Nation is reporting 383 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, an all-time high for the vast reservation.

Tribal health officials on Sunday announced the latest daily figure of new cases as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of known cases now stands at 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases.

The death toll for the Navajo Nation is now up to 631.

Tribal health officials said 147,793 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,131 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.

President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

