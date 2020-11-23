State records 3 more cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Service was reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County the morning of Monday, Nov. 23. The number of new cases reported on Monday mornings, which cover new cases from Sundays, are usually lower due to the weekend. There were no additional deaths.

The county has been experiencing a surge in cases.

The Mohave County Department of Public health recorded 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6.

There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23; and 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have now recorded 5,346 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,643 cases in the county. The county has counted 233 deaths, while the state reports 251.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 81 deaths, followed by Kingman with 58, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,543 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,502 cases for Bullhead City, 935 for Kingman, 445 for Fort Mohave, 269 for Mohave Valley, 159 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 164 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 329 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.5% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,187 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Nov. 22, there were three new cases of the virus in the county from 354 tests for a positivity rate of 1%.

The positivity rate in the county was 31% (103/336) on Monday, Nov. 16; 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17; 8% (58/725) on Wednesday, Nov. 18; 27% (153/573) on Thursday, Nov. 19; 21% (111/530) on Friday, Nov. 20; and 8% (47/611) on Saturday, Nov. 21. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 49,001 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 42,433 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.2% have been positive. Of the 6,568 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Nov. 23, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,659 new cases from 21,441 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 302,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,464 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 12.3 million confirmed cases and 256,830 deaths on Monday, Nov. 23. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,390,516 deaths from nearly 59 million confirmed cases on Monday, Nov. 23.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.