Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 24
Alpaca Farm Days Celebration near Kingman slated for Nov. 28-29

The 15th annual Alpaca Farm Days Celebration at Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 S. McCarrel Road near Kingman will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:48 a.m.

KINGMAN – The 15th annual Alpaca Farm Days Celebration at Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 S. McCarrel Road, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29. The farm is located about two minutes off Interstate 40 about 15 miles east of Kingman.

Visitors can meet kid-friendly alpacas, and participate in arts and craft activities like rock painting. Arts and craft vendors and the Mohave Rock and Gem Club will be on hand, according to a news release. Admission is free.

According to its website, the farm has a herd of 37 Suri and Huacaya alpacas. For more information call Anna at 928-225-1450.

Information provided by Alpacas of the Southwest

