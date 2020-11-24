BLM approves quarry expansion near Chloride

KINGMAN – A decorative rock quarry near Chloride will be allowed to exp[and onto an additional 23 acres of land.

The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office issued a decision record and finding of no significant impact on the proposed mine plan from Kalamazoo Materials Inc.

The current rock quarry and access road encompasses 37 acres. The decision record approves the proposed action which would expand the mine site west of the existing location, adding an additional 23 acres, BLM wrote in a news release.

The locations of the processing rock area, stockpiles, scale house, lay-down area and fuel storage area will not be modified.

“We’ve received valuable public input through the planning process,” said acting Kingman Field Manager Chris Bryan. “That input, provided during a public meeting and comment periods, has helped shape the final decision.”

The decision record, environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact are on BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xpbEG. In addition, hard copies of these documents are available at the BLM Kingman Field Office and can be provided upon request.

For more information contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management