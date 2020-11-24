Burn ban lifted for unincorporated Mohave County

KINGMAN – The prohibition on open fires, campfires and consumer fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Mohave County was lifted effective Nov. 20, the county wrote in a news release.

The Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department determined that a state of fire emergency no longer exists after consultation with multiple fire departments and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

“Although very dry conditions still exist in the county, the return of local fire resources from mutual aid assignments ... has alleviated the shortage of such resources and increased the capability to respond rapidly to new wildfires. The recent precipitation, while not extensive, has also temporarily mitigated dry conditions in some areas,” the county wrote.

The ban was put into effect on May 14 and prohibited open fires, campfires and consumer fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Mohave County.

Residents should take precautions when conducting open burning, including continuous monitoring of the fire until it is extinguished, since the wildfire threat is still high. Cities and some fire districts have requirements for open fires within their jurisdictions and should be contacted prior to burning. Permits for open burning must also be obtained from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Information provided by Mohave County