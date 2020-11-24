OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 24
City of Kingman slates public meeting on downtown infrastructure project

The City of Kingman will hold a public meeting on the dowtown infrastructure project at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – Those interested in learning more about the City of Kingman’s Downtown Infrastructure Design Project can now access a video explaining potential streetscape designs in preparation for a public meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The city wrote in a news release that it has a vision of revitalizing the downtown area by improving walkability and aesthetics for residents, merchants and visitors while maintaining the historic character of Kingman.

“This will translate into a safe, attractive, comfortable complete street that connects bicyclists, pedestrians and vehicular users to several destinations along Beale Street between First Street and Sixth Street with connections to Historic Route 66,” the city wrote.

Proposed improvements are expected to address infrastructure gaps and deficiencies by upgrading the pedestrian environment with a sidewalk, ramps and driveways compliant with Americans with Disability Act requirements. Improvements are also set to include landscaping, wayfinding, street furniture and more within the existing right-of-way.

“All of these features contribute to the project placemaking resulting in development of a downtown theme and identity,” the city continued.

The Dec. 16 meeting will be held on Zoom. Requests from the public to speak over the phone must be submitted by 1 p.m. Dec. 15 by emailing cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov. Handwritten comments may be taken to the city complex at 310 N. Fourth St, also by 1 p.m. Dec. 15.

To watch the video or submit comments online, go to https://downtowndesignkingman.com/.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

