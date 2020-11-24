OFFERS
Kingman-area schools adjust to coronavirus surge

Schools in the Kingman Unified School District will be returning to part-time in-person learning for students due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 12:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers within the community, Kingman Unified School District transitioned back to an “AB” schedule beginning this week.

The intent is to continue the model through the end of the semester ending Dec. 17, announced KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner in a letter to KUSD families dated Nov. 13.

Mohave Community College will temporarily move all services to online and virtual platforms during the Thanksgiving break and for several days after.

Student services and all other college operations will move from on-campus to solely online and virtual services from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, according to the MCC website. The only exception will be on-campus labs, which may resume on-campus learning beginning Dec. 1.

“You have no doubt seen the news that COVID-19 cases are rising again throughout Mohave County, and public health professionals are asking us all to reduce face-to=face interactions during the holiday,” MCC wrote on its website.

“If you feel any symptoms, please do not come to the campus,” MCC wrote.

The first week of the AB schedule for KUSD is Thanksgiving week. ‘A’ students attended Monday, Nov. 23; ‘B’ students attended Tuesday, Nov. 24; and all student are working from home on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Teachers provided materials for students for all scheduled work-at-home days.

“Our school personnel will continue to implement the district’s COVID-19 cleaning procedures as outlined in the Return to Learn Guide,” Dorner wrote. “I urge our families to continue self-assessing and keeping students with any signs of illness at home.”

Face coverings will remain a requirement on all KUSD campuses per the state executive order and KUSD’s own Return to Learn Guide.

