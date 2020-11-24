Kingman-area schools adjust to coronavirus surge
KINGMAN – Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers within the community, Kingman Unified School District transitioned back to an “AB” schedule beginning this week.
The intent is to continue the model through the end of the semester ending Dec. 17, announced KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner in a letter to KUSD families dated Nov. 13.
Mohave Community College will temporarily move all services to online and virtual platforms during the Thanksgiving break and for several days after.
Student services and all other college operations will move from on-campus to solely online and virtual services from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, according to the MCC website. The only exception will be on-campus labs, which may resume on-campus learning beginning Dec. 1.
“You have no doubt seen the news that COVID-19 cases are rising again throughout Mohave County, and public health professionals are asking us all to reduce face-to=face interactions during the holiday,” MCC wrote on its website.
“If you feel any symptoms, please do not come to the campus,” MCC wrote.
The first week of the AB schedule for KUSD is Thanksgiving week. ‘A’ students attended Monday, Nov. 23; ‘B’ students attended Tuesday, Nov. 24; and all student are working from home on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Teachers provided materials for students for all scheduled work-at-home days.
“Our school personnel will continue to implement the district’s COVID-19 cleaning procedures as outlined in the Return to Learn Guide,” Dorner wrote. “I urge our families to continue self-assessing and keeping students with any signs of illness at home.”
Face coverings will remain a requirement on all KUSD campuses per the state executive order and KUSD’s own Return to Learn Guide.
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: