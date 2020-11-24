Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battle garage fire
KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department report no injuries from a fire that broke out in a vacant garage in the area of North Glen Road and Devlin Avenue on Monday, Nov. 23.
KFD wrote in a news release that NACFD units were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to a reported structure fire.
Crews arrived to find a detached garage and multiple inoperable vehicles heavily involved with fire.
A defensive fire attack was made and the fire was kept to the property, according to the release.
There were no utilities to the property, which was unsecured.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined, but has been deemed suspicious.
The fire remains under investigation.
AMR, UniSource and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the effort, which saw 22 personnel from NACFD and KFD along with four engines, two water tenders, five battalion chiefs and two assistant chiefs involved.
Information provided by KFD
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: