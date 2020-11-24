OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District battle garage fire

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:15 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department report no injuries from a fire that broke out in a vacant garage in the area of North Glen Road and Devlin Avenue on Monday, Nov. 23.

KFD wrote in a news release that NACFD units were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage and multiple inoperable vehicles heavily involved with fire.

A defensive fire attack was made and the fire was kept to the property, according to the release.

There were no utilities to the property, which was unsecured.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined, but has been deemed suspicious.

The fire remains under investigation.

AMR, UniSource and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the effort, which saw 22 personnel from NACFD and KFD along with four engines, two water tenders, five battalion chiefs and two assistant chiefs involved.

Information provided by KFD

