Kingman Miner Nov. 25 Adoption Spotlight: Christopher
These are Arizona’s children. Christopher is a great athlete who loves sports and staying active. Other passions include Pokémon and art, especially drawing. He’s an excellent math student who loves robotics and Legos clubs at school. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
November 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angelina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelina-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving. Get to know Alyssa and Ashley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Beautiful at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/beautiful and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dakota at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dakota and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Delicia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delicia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Funny, honest and mild-mannered, Frankie loves relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to music. Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Kylie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kylie and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lizeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manny-b and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Romeo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/romeo and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Travis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/travis and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- ‘Let ‘Em Play’: 15 bands, 14 hours, 1 stage – Kingman Music Studio hosts concert at Metcalfe Park
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- State reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors decline to approve election canvass
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: