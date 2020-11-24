OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center Graduate Medical Education receives research funding from Midwestern University

Kingman Regional Medical Center has received a research grant. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:49 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has been awarded with research funding from Midwestern University through its newly established grant program “Improving Healthcare Delivery and Reducing Healthcare Disparities in Underserved Minority Communities.”

KRMC wrote in a news release that its research project, “Analysis of Factors Predicting Clinical Outcomes of COVID-19 Diagnosis among Rural Minority Populations” studies the impact and clinical outcomes of COVID-19 on rural minority patients.

Researchers are Chair Pamela Potter, Ph.D., Pharmacology; Clinical Assistant Professor John Ashurst, D.O., M.Sc.; and Anthony Santarelli, Ph.D., clinical research administrator of KRMC’s Graduate Medical Education program.

The release noted the initiative will include training for medical students and residents to recognize risk factors associated with poor outcomes among white and non-white patients when they first present to the hospital.

“KRMC is leading the multi-site effort with collaboration from Verde Valley Medical Center, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center,” Santarelli said.

According to Midwestern University’s website, “the research grants are part of a larger university mission designed to bring greater awareness and education about the impact of racial inequity within our society and in health-care education.” For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UIou3C.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

