Letter | Get your priorities straight
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:06 a.m.
Why doesn't anyone ask the city council why they took down the mask requirements?
Now look what is going on: two days with over 100 people catching the virus. I asked one of them and she said it was none of her business.
My understanding is the city council does what is best for the people.
Those people have their priorities all wrong. They all need to step down.
Kenneth Linens
Kingman
