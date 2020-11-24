Mohave County reports record 212 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23

KINGMAN – Another 212 Mohave County residents have been infected with the coronavirus. The new cases, announced Monday, Nov. 23 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, were the most recorded in a single day in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county also announced another death from complications of COVID-19, raising the toll to 234. The patient was an adult in the 80-89 age bracket from the Kingman medical service area.

Monday’s report includes 69 new cases from the Kingman area, including 15 involving school-age residents. There were 13 new cases in the 11-19 age bracket, and two ages 0-10.

Elderly Kingman area residents, who have proved to be more vulnerable to complications of the virus, were also hit hard. There are 10 new cases ages 60-69, six ages 50-59 and three each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

The other cases included 13 ages 30-39, 10 ages 20-29, and nine ages 40-49.

There were also 79 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, 59 in the Lake Havasu City service area and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases.

The Mohave County Department of Public health recorded 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23.

The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays, and no updates are planned for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.