Thanksgiving to affect trash, KART services in Kingman

In addition to all city offices being closed and KART not running in light of Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, there will be no residential or commercial trash on Thursday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 11:11 a.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27 in observance of Thanksgiving, which will also affect trash and Kingman Area Regional Transit services.

Mohave County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 27.

In addition to all city offices being closed Thursday, there will be no residential or commercial trash service. The city wrote in a news release that Thursday customers should place their cans out one day early on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Friday customers will not be impacted.

KART will not run Thursday or Friday, but will resume its regular schedule on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Information provided by Mohave County and the City of Kingman

