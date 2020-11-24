Thanksgiving to affect trash, KART services in Kingman

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27 in observance of Thanksgiving, which will also affect trash and Kingman Area Regional Transit services.

Mohave County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 27.

In addition to all city offices being closed Thursday, there will be no residential or commercial trash service. The city wrote in a news release that Thursday customers should place their cans out one day early on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Friday customers will not be impacted.

KART will not run Thursday or Friday, but will resume its regular schedule on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Information provided by Mohave County and the City of Kingman