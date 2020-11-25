Kingman City Council updated on opioid litigation

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has signed a memorandum of understanding at the invitation of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in regards to the ongoing opioid litigation in which the city is participating.

City Attorney Carl Cooper told council on Tuesday, Nov. 17 that the city received a letter from the AG’s office regarding the MOU, which he said has been negotiated with the state and several private attorneys. He said the memorandum of understanding will be used to facilitate settlement negotiations between the various defendants in the case.

“More participants in the State of Arizona that participate, the greater amount of a settlement that should be coming this way,” Cooper said.

“Currently, all of the counties have signed on, but now I think the push is to present it to the various cities and see if the cities will be signing on with this agreement,” Cooper continued.

While dollar figures for any settlement are still up in the air, Cooper did provide council with a breakdown of what percentage of the settlement dollars would go to the state, county and cities within. The state would receive approximately 44% of the proceeds, while the remainder would be dispersed throughout Arizona counties.

Cooper said Maricopa and Pima counties would be receiving the most from a settlement, but that Mohave County would be receiving the third most at approximately 4.9% of a settlement. From there, Mohave County will retain 62% of the funds, with approximately 10% going to Kingman, 13% to Bullhead City, 13.87% to Lake Havasu City and about a half a percent to Colorado City.

Cooper said the city could have the opportunity to negotiate the disbursement amount with both the state and the county.

Council gave unanimous approval for Cooper to sign the memorandum.