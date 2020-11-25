OFFERS
Las Vegan arrested for murder, body of mining partner found near Meadview

Joshua Paul Stone and Christopher Albert Eash (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: November 25, 2020 1:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – Christopher Albert Eash, 46, and Joshua Paul Stone, 34, both of Las Vegas, have been arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a missing person turned homicide investigation.

MCSO wrote in a news release that a missing person investigation began Nov. 12 in regards to Jeffrey Earl Bushaw, 45, of Las Vegas. On Sunday, Nov. 22, a deceased male subject with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was located in a remote desert area near Greg’s Hideout outside of Meadview. The subject was identified as Bushaw by clothing and the contents of his wallet.

As a result of the homicide investigation, Eash and Stone have been arrested for their alleged involvement. Eash has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body, all felonies. Stone is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a dead body.

According to MCSO, the victim and Eash were mining partners who lived at a temporary residence in the area. The investigation is ongoing, and an alleged motive is currently unclear.

