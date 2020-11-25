Mohave County logs 143 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another 52 new cases of COVID-19, and the death of an adult in the 70-79 age range from the Bullhead City medical service area, was announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The new cases and death raised the toll to 5,601 and 235, respectively, in the county.

Eight of the new cases were in the Kingman service area, and all remain under investigation. There were two new patients each in the 30-39 and 50-59 age groups, and one each ages 0-10, 11-19, 20-29 and 60-69 age brackets.

There were also 26 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 15 in the Lake Havasu City area and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has experienced a dramatic surge in cases, with 264 reported on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 24-25, combined.

County health officials recorded 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23.

The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays, and no updates are planned for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 5,601 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 5,853 cases in the county. The county has counted 234 deaths, while the state reports 253.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 82 deaths, followed by Kingman with 59, Lake Havasu City with 54 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,615 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,575 cases for Bullhead City, 997 for Kingman, 467 for Fort Mohave, 274 for Mohave Valley, 163 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 171 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 339 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.6% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,391 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Nov. 24, there were 45 new cases of the virus in the county from 593 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 15% (63/421) on Tuesday, Nov. 17; 8% (58/725) on Wednesday, Nov. 18; 27% (153/573) on Thursday, Nov. 19; 21% (111/530) on Friday, Nov. 20; 8% (47/611) on Saturday, Nov. 21; 1% (3/354) on Sunday, Nov. 22; and 51% (165/326) on Monday, Nov. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 49,920 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 43,210 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.2% have been positive. Of the 6,710 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, AZDHS was reporting nine new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,982 new cases from 19,198 tests for a positivity rate of 21%. Nearly 311,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,524 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 12.6 million confirmed cases and 260,065 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,412,669 deaths from nearly 60 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.