Pandemic Parade of Lights: This year the floats will park, and the attendees will parade on by

No one remembers when the first holiday Parade of Lights took place. Maybe when the Kingman Downtown Merchants Association, 221 E. Beale St., was first incorporated in 1988, speculated current Chairwoman Joni Millin. But certainly no one wants to remember 2020 as the first year without the holiday cheer, even if there is a pandemic.

Thus, the annual Parade of Lights – decorated and brightly lit vehicles parading in downtown Kingman – will be replaced by a “reverse” parade called “The Very Merry Street of Lights.” This year the spectators will be moving, on foot and in vehicles, with the display lined up and staying still. The event will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 along Beale Street from Fifth Street to Grandview Avenue.

Admission is free and dozens of decorated vehicles and floats are expected.

“Typically we start three to six months in advance,” said Millin, who was in charge of the past four holiday parades and has seen many more since she moved to the area in 1997. “This time we had three weeks.”

It wasn’t easy. KDMA holds two parades each year and the Veterans Parade earlier in the fall was canceled. But Millin, when talking to The Miner on Tuesday, Nov. 24, defended the City of Kingman, saying it had nothing to do with the cancellation of the Veterans Day Parade. In fact, it is thanks to successful collaboration and brain-storming with the city that the “reverse” holiday parade is taking place.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, “The Spirit of the Season”-themed event is presenting a display rather than a traditional parade. Lighted cars and floats will be stationary, pointing east to west along Beale Street. Among them, a crowd favorite, will be the Mr. and Mrs. Claus sleigh.

Traffic will go one way, and some confusion is anticipated. “We know that people will still expect a parade,” Millin said. “That’s why we have a vehicle lane if you want to watch it safely from your car, but we also have walking paths on both sides of the road.”

Registration for vehicles and floats has officially ended, but unofficially – since nothing seems to follow the normal protocols under COVID-19 – Millin said KDMA will be accepting applications until the day of the event.

“It will not be the best-organized event in the world,” Millin said, “but at least it’s not canceled. We really didn’t want to cancel it and we worked hard with the City of Kingman to redesign it.”

The merchants’ windows along Beale Street will be decorated, too, and visible on foot or in car. Also on the same night, Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale St. will be lit be the city.

“Traditionally, it’s a big deal,” Millin said, describing a big party with hot chocolate, the mayor and speeches. While there will be no official ceremony this year, the lights in the park will be officially lit that night.

“We are not going to have 60-plus vehicles as in last year’s parade,” Millin said about registrations so far. “Also, with COVID-19 safety measures, we can’t control people. But we can give them tools.”

The trick, they say, is to keep on moving, whether walking or driving, and maintain a safe distance from others when outside your car.