Shop small, shop local on Small Business Saturday in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman area residents are running out of time to take advantage of the city’s Shop Local campaign which ends on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

The campaign, paid for by the City Economic Development Department and coordinated by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, encourages the community to support local, small businesses and gives shoppers a chance to win a gift basket valued at $250 each week.

A participant who purchases $20 or more at any brick and mortar small business within the city limits can enter the drawing. A small business is defined as “any locally owned shop, store or restaurant, including locally owned franchises, but not chain stores such as Walmart, Safeway, Smith’s, Walgreens, etc.”

Now that the initiative is coming to a close, the last drawing will see the chance to win a gift basket valued at $500. All entries will be added back into the pool and a grand prize winner will receive a basket valued at $500.

To enter the drawing, email a copy of your receipt to shoplocal@kingmanchamber.com or @KingmanChamber on Facebook with your name, email and phone number or bring your receipt to the chamber of commerce main office at 405 E. Beale St. For more information contact the chamber at 928-753-6253.

Mayor Jen Miles, in reading a proclamation in support of Small Business Saturday at the Tuesday, Nov. 17 city council meeting, said the city celebrates local businesses and the contributions they make to the community and economy. She then provided some figures from the United States Small Business Administration.

“Whereas 62% of us small business reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business, they said it would be most helpful to their businesses to have their regulars return and start making purchases again,” the mayor read.

She added that three-quarters of U.S. consumers are looking for ways to shop small. The proclamation urged residents to support small businesses and merchants not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the year.

Becky Fawson, chamber president and CEO, thanked the city for the proclamation, and also for the Shop Local program which she said has been well received by local businesses.

“I also want to thank the Kingman Main Street group; they’ve been instrumental in downtown,” Fawson said, “and remind everybody don’t spend all your money on Black Friday; save it for Small Business Saturday.”