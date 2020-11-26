Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter set Home for the Holidays adoption event

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event dubbed Home for the Holidays, in addition to a sale of pet gear, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the shelter, 950 Buchanan St. Friends wrote in a news release that dog and cat beds, bowl sets, pet water fountains, collars, leashes and more will all be priced from $2 to $10 on Saturday. All items are brand new, the release noted.

Dr. Taylor from Low Cost Spay and Neuter will subsidize the first 100 adoptions of dogs over a year old, dropping the price to $25. Puppies remain $125.

Dogs that may be available include 3-month-old Pointer mix puppies, a 7-month-old husky mix, a 2-year-old terrier mix and large breeds with various activity levels. “From your new hiking or running buddy to your snuggly coach potato,” friends wrote of available dogs.

All dogs are spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and come with a free wellness check from any Kingman veterinarian, along with a coupon book from PetSmart and a free bag of food.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter