Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 27
More camouflage clothing donations coming in for disabled veterans who want to hunt

Page McDonald of Kingman holds a winter camouflage jacket that Golden Valley resident Roy Shults donated to the Arizona Elk Society for the Hunts For Heroes program. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: November 26, 2020 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – As the weather starts to cool, more and more local people are donating used camouflage clothing to the Arizona Elk Society’s Hunts For Heroes program.

Most recently, Roy Shults of Golden Valley donated a box full of used but like-new camo clothing, including a much-needed winter jacket.

These items will be taken to Phoenix where the AES will distribute them to veterans who have reached out to the organization with a desire to go hunting.

Many of the veterans who sign up for the Hunts For Heroes program have never been hunting before, and many do not have the money to buy new clothing when they go on their donated hunts.

If you have any used hunting clothes in good condition that can be used by veterans, call Don at 928-303-9481 and they’ll be picked up and delivered to Tom Wagner, the Hunts For Heroes coordinator for the Arizona Elk Society.

For more information on this AES program, contact Wagner at 480-760-3868.

For those still interested in donating to the taxidermy project for disabled veteran Jeremy Osborn, Amber Kirby at Down and Mount Taxidermy (928-279-6100) is accepting donations.

Kirby said she has received $460 in donations so far, and that at least four other people have called and said they want to donate to the project.

Kirby is doing the taxidermy on a mule deer buck that Osborn took on his recent AES Hunts For Heroes hunt on the Kaibab.

