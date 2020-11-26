More camouflage clothing donations coming in for disabled veterans who want to hunt
KINGMAN – As the weather starts to cool, more and more local people are donating used camouflage clothing to the Arizona Elk Society’s Hunts For Heroes program.
Most recently, Roy Shults of Golden Valley donated a box full of used but like-new camo clothing, including a much-needed winter jacket.
These items will be taken to Phoenix where the AES will distribute them to veterans who have reached out to the organization with a desire to go hunting.
Many of the veterans who sign up for the Hunts For Heroes program have never been hunting before, and many do not have the money to buy new clothing when they go on their donated hunts.
If you have any used hunting clothes in good condition that can be used by veterans, call Don at 928-303-9481 and they’ll be picked up and delivered to Tom Wagner, the Hunts For Heroes coordinator for the Arizona Elk Society.
For more information on this AES program, contact Wagner at 480-760-3868.
For those still interested in donating to the taxidermy project for disabled veteran Jeremy Osborn, Amber Kirby at Down and Mount Taxidermy (928-279-6100) is accepting donations.
Kirby said she has received $460 in donations so far, and that at least four other people have called and said they want to donate to the project.
Kirby is doing the taxidermy on a mule deer buck that Osborn took on his recent AES Hunts For Heroes hunt on the Kaibab.
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- Mohave County reports record 212 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23
- Obituary
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council declines to move forward with annexation at industrial park
- Kingman-area schools adjust to coronavirus surge
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: