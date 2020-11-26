OFFERS
Senior Angel Tree program helps Kingman-area seniors in need

Senior Corps of Mohave County and the City of Kingman have teamed up for the return of the Senior Angel Tree program, an annual opportunity to fulfill the wishes of local seniors in need. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2020 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – Senior Corps of Mohave County and the City of Kingman have teamed up for the return of the Senior Angel Tree program, an annual opportunity to fulfill the wishes of local seniors in need.

Organizers wrote in a news release that “angels” can pick up wishes at the City of Kingman main office at 310 N. Fourth St., and drop them off at the same location once the wish is filled.

They must be dropped off no later than Thursday, Dec. 10, with distribution to seniors scheduled to occur at a special event slated for Friday, Dec. 18.

“The City of Kingman has proudly partnered with the Senior Corps on their Angel Tree program for many years to help provide necessities over the holidays to our community’s seniors,” said Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter in the release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a challenging year for all of us, yet it also provides us all with an opportunity to magnify the true spirit of Christmas through charity, kindness and generosity as we stand hand-in-hand and heart-to-heart as a city.”

The Senior Corps is a volunteer service organization of adults age 55 and older. It is comprised of three programs: the Foster Grandparent, RSVP and Senior Companion programs.

The Civic Service Institute of Northern Arizona University oversees the Senior Corps programs in Mohave County. For more information on the Senior Angel Tree or other Senior Corps programs, call 928-715-2200 or email heather.brassil@nau.edu.

Information provided by Senior Corps of Mohave County

