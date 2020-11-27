Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times
NEW YORK - The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.
Instead of its typical path through Manhattan, this year's parade was kept to the area in front of Macy's flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.
There were some familiar balloon faces, of course, including Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, and SpongeBob SquarePants.
But the bigger balloons were missing the numerous handlers who would normally be walking underneath and holding the ropes. This year, they were attached to vehicles that kept them moving and decreased the number of people needed.
A number of entertainers performed, including Pentatonix, Keke Palmer and Sofia Carson, and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.
Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.
The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn't been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- Mohave County clears 5,000 mark for COVID-19 cases
- Mohave County reports record 212 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23
- Obituary
- Walter finds a home, lands a book deal: Orphaned donkey who became mayor of Oatman will be immortalized in print
- Obituary
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Kingman City Council declines to move forward with annexation at industrial park
- Kingman-area schools adjust to coronavirus surge
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- President Trump to rally Republicans in Bullhead City
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Ovens go cold at Great American Pizza over mask dispute with Mohave County
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: