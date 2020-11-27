State reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Mohave County the morning of Friday, Nov. 27.

The county has experienced a dramatic surge in cases, with 355 reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Monday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 25. The county did not issue a report on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.

County health officials recorded 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high-water mark was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

That compares to 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 5,689 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,079 cases in the county. The county has counted 241 deaths, while the state reports 259.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 86 deaths, followed by Kingman with 60, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,631 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,585 cases for Bullhead City, 1,035 for Kingman, 467 for Fort Mohave, 275 for Mohave Valley, 163 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 176 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 354 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.7% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,435 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Nov. 26, there were 111 new cases of the virus in the county from 664 tests for a positivity rate of 17%.

The positivity rate in the county was 27% (153/573) on Thursday, Nov. 19; 21% (111/530) on Friday, Nov. 20; 8% (47/611) on Saturday, Nov. 21; 1% (3/354) on Sunday, Nov. 22; 51% (165/326) on Monday, Nov. 23; 8% (45/593) on Tuesday, Nov. 24; and 29% (115/402) on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 50,986 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 43,242 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.3% have been positive. Of the 6,744 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Nov. 27, AZDHS was reporting 20 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,314 new cases from 25,841 tests for a positivity rate of 17%. More than 318,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,588 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 12.9 million confirmed cases and 263,525 deaths on Friday, Nov. 27. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,435,374 deaths from more than 61 million confirmed cases on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.