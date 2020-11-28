OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

American Woodmark Corporation of Kingman receives top kitchen cabinet mark from J.D. Power

An employee works at the American Woodmark Corporation plant in the Kingman Industrial Park. (Miner file photo)

An employee works at the American Woodmark Corporation plant in the Kingman Industrial Park. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – American Woodmark Corporation, which has a plant in the Kingman Industrial Park, has received the No. 1 overall ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study.

American Woodmark wrote in a news release that it also achieved the highest score in ordering and delivery, price and design features. The company has a plant at 4475 Mohave Airport Drive in Kingman.

“Our team is honored to be recognized as the best in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power,” said Teresa May, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at American Woodmark. “We have always worked to meet customer needs and expectations to ensure our cabinets make each house feel like home.”

J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study found the overall satisfaction for kitchen cabinets in the industry to be 850 on a scale of 1,000, and American Woodmark scored an 870. It’s the second time in five years American Woodmark has won the award.

The study is based on responses from 1,478 customers who purchased cabinets in the previous 12 months. The study was fielded from January through March 2020.

For more information visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

Information provided by American Woodmark

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State