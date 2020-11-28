American Woodmark Corporation of Kingman receives top kitchen cabinet mark from J.D. Power

KINGMAN – American Woodmark Corporation, which has a plant in the Kingman Industrial Park, has received the No. 1 overall ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study.

American Woodmark wrote in a news release that it also achieved the highest score in ordering and delivery, price and design features. The company has a plant at 4475 Mohave Airport Drive in Kingman.

“Our team is honored to be recognized as the best in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power,” said Teresa May, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at American Woodmark. “We have always worked to meet customer needs and expectations to ensure our cabinets make each house feel like home.”

J.D. Power 2020 Kitchen Cabinet Satisfaction Study found the overall satisfaction for kitchen cabinets in the industry to be 850 on a scale of 1,000, and American Woodmark scored an 870. It’s the second time in five years American Woodmark has won the award.

The study is based on responses from 1,478 customers who purchased cabinets in the previous 12 months. The study was fielded from January through March 2020.

For more information visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

Information provided by American Woodmark