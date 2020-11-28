OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care

Dr, Shahid Malik (Courtesy photo)

Dr, Shahid Malik (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – A vastly experienced oncology and hematology specialist is returning to Kingman to deliver the cancer care after 14 years away.

Dr, Shahid Malik has joined Colton Health after the company acquired Mohtaseb Cancer Center and Blood Disorders, Colton Health wrote in a news release.

Malik has a long and illustrious career in cancer treatment. He graduated from Dow Medical University in Pakistan in 1984 and completed his residency in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1993.

Following on from that he completed his HEM/ONC fellowship in 1996 and stem cell transplant the following year from Brown University, Rhode Island.

Malik began his association with Kingman in 2003 when he became director of the Kingman Cancer Center before leaving to work in Las Vegas in 2006.

Now, he is back and looking forward to working for the newly expanded Colton Health.

"My decision to join Colton Health was an easy one; I'd worked in Kingman in the past and am familiar with the incredibly friendly community," Malik said.

Carol Miller, commercial manager at Colton Health, said "this is a double celebration for us. We're delighted to be bringing our own unique health care treatments to Kingman, and it's wonderful to have someone of the calibre of Dr. Mailk, who knows the area so well, to spearhead our new location."

Malik's appointment means Colton Health will step up its cancer treatments in Kingman. Patients will be able to take advantage of same- or next-day appointments as well as groundbreaking procedures such as liquid biopsies.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my experience of state-of-the-art cancer treatment to Kingman and meeting the local community again. I can't wait to get started on delivering the highest quality of care to the area," Malik said.

Information provided by Colton Health

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State