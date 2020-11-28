Golden Valley dog trainer is Greatmats’ finalist

GOLDEN VALLEY – More than 150,000 votes poured in during the two-week voting period in Greatmats’ 6th Annual National Award Series, honoring coaches, instructors and trainers across eight different professions who have served as a positive influence in their communities.

The votes were used to determine this year’s finalists for various awards, and a dog trainer from Golden Valley made the list, according to a Greatmats news release.

Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior and Dog Training of Golden Valley is one of two finalists in the National Dog Trainer of the Year category. She is up against Courtney Gluchacki of A.C.E K9 Academy of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Winners will be named Dec. 1, 2020.

Other awards categories include National Striking Martial Arts Instructor of the Year, National Dance Instructor of the Year, National Cheer Coach of the Year, National Grappling Martial Arts Instructor of the Year, National Fitness Trainer of the Year, National Horse Trainer of the Year and National Gymnastics Coach of the Year.

Greatmats is a national specialty flooring retailer based in Milltown, Wisconsin since 1999.

Information provided by Greatmats