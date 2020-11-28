OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley dog trainer is Greatmats’ finalist

Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior and Dog Training of Golden Valley is one of two finalists in the National Dog Trainer of the Year category in the Greatmats’ 6th Annual National Award Series. (Miner file photo)

Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior and Dog Training of Golden Valley is one of two finalists in the National Dog Trainer of the Year category in the Greatmats’ 6th Annual National Award Series. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:27 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – More than 150,000 votes poured in during the two-week voting period in Greatmats’ 6th Annual National Award Series, honoring coaches, instructors and trainers across eight different professions who have served as a positive influence in their communities.

The votes were used to determine this year’s finalists for various awards, and a dog trainer from Golden Valley made the list, according to a Greatmats news release.

Marsha Tonkinson of K9 Paws Behavior and Dog Training of Golden Valley is one of two finalists in the National Dog Trainer of the Year category. She is up against Courtney Gluchacki of A.C.E K9 Academy of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Winners will be named Dec. 1, 2020.

Other awards categories include National Striking Martial Arts Instructor of the Year, National Dance Instructor of the Year, National Cheer Coach of the Year, National Grappling Martial Arts Instructor of the Year, National Fitness Trainer of the Year, National Horse Trainer of the Year and National Gymnastics Coach of the Year.

Greatmats is a national specialty flooring retailer based in Milltown, Wisconsin since 1999.

Information provided by Greatmats

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State