Kingman issues 31 building permits
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 19:
– Timothy John Diskin: 3601 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $1,466.
– Ant Farm Construction: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $678.
– Aztech Petroleum: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $3,626.
– W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 2842 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; awnings; $391.
– Esmay Electric: 4754 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 3380 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Mohave Solar: 511 Park St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Solar: 5273 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Empire Solar Group: 3626 Wells St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Samuel Lamphere: 3822 N. Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Benjamin Franklin Plumbing: 530 Park St., Kingman; gas; $94.
– Truelove Plumbing: 2423 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Big Red Construction: 2639 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– Big Red Construction: 2627 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– K Squared: 2423 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– Big Red Construction: 2619 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.
– Angle Homes: 4347 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,809.
– Angle Homes: 4339 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,017.
– Big Red Construction: 2615 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.
– Big Red Construction: 2611 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– Big Red Construction: 2608 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,863.
– Big Red Construction: 2604 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.
– Fripps Mohave Construction: 3655 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.
– Long’s Construction: 2281 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,927.
– Big Red Construction: 2787 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.
– Big Red Construction: 2841 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.
– Big Red Construction: 2797 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.
– Big Red Construction: 2831 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.
– Forty Four Construction: 2311 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,992.
– Big Red Construction: 2607 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.
– Pearsons Enterprise: 3699 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing sign; $845.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 25:
– Studio S Beauty Bar: 3531 N. Moore St., Ste. 5, Kingman; beauty shop.
– Capehart Cutlery: 4129 Ranchita Court, Kingman; knives.
– M&M Landscape Management: 4527 Highway 96; landscaping/lawn care.
– Digital Construction: 4766 N. Anthony Ave., Kingman; photography.
– Aquamen Pool Care: 1803 E. Aloe St., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.
– RWJ Rosenberg Custom Stained Glass: 2533 Valentine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.
