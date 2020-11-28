Kingman issues 31 building permits

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 19:

– Timothy John Diskin: 3601 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $1,466.

– Ant Farm Construction: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $678.

– Aztech Petroleum: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $3,626.

– W.M. Steele Tradesmen Services: 2842 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; awnings; $391.

– Esmay Electric: 4754 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3380 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Mohave Solar: 511 Park St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 5273 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Empire Solar Group: 3626 Wells St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Samuel Lamphere: 3822 N. Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Benjamin Franklin Plumbing: 530 Park St., Kingman; gas; $94.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2423 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Big Red Construction: 2639 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 2627 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– K Squared: 2423 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 2619 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.

– Angle Homes: 4347 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,809.

– Angle Homes: 4339 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,017.

– Big Red Construction: 2615 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.

– Big Red Construction: 2611 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 2608 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,863.

– Big Red Construction: 2604 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Fripps Mohave Construction: 3655 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– Long’s Construction: 2281 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,927.

– Big Red Construction: 2787 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.

– Big Red Construction: 2841 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.

– Big Red Construction: 2797 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.

– Big Red Construction: 2831 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,712.

– Forty Four Construction: 2311 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,992.

– Big Red Construction: 2607 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,957.

– Pearsons Enterprise: 3699 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing sign; $845.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 25:

– Studio S Beauty Bar: 3531 N. Moore St., Ste. 5, Kingman; beauty shop.

– Capehart Cutlery: 4129 Ranchita Court, Kingman; knives.

– M&M Landscape Management: 4527 Highway 96; landscaping/lawn care.

– Digital Construction: 4766 N. Anthony Ave., Kingman; photography.

– Aquamen Pool Care: 1803 E. Aloe St., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.

– RWJ Rosenberg Custom Stained Glass: 2533 Valentine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.