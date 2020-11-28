Kingman Regional Medical Center urges use of telemedicine platform
KINGMAN – As community coronavirus cases increase, Kingman Regional Medical Center is urging those with mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize its Care Anywhere telemedicine platform.
“Using Care Anywhere, a medical provider can assess your symptoms and condition with an online consultation,” KRMC wrote in a news release. “Patients can stay home and avoid exposing others while a provider determines the appropriate treatment. If necessary, the provider will order COVID-19 testing, and the patient will receive instructions to complete the test.”
However, anyone with severe symptoms or trouble breathing should call 911 or go to the emergency room.
KRMC also reminded the community to take COVID-19 safety precautions, including avoiding crowds and large gatherings; wearing a mask when around others; maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible; and washing or sanitizing hands frequently.
KRMC’s Care Anywhere comes at no cost to the patient and insurance is not required.
Information provided by KRMC
