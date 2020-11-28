OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center urges use of telemedicine platform

As coronavirus cases increase in Kingman, the Kingman Regional Medical Center is urging residents with mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize its Care Anywhere telemedicine platform instead of coming into the emergency room. (Miner file photo)

As coronavirus cases increase in Kingman, the Kingman Regional Medical Center is urging residents with mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize its Care Anywhere telemedicine platform instead of coming into the emergency room. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – As community coronavirus cases increase, Kingman Regional Medical Center is urging those with mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize its Care Anywhere telemedicine platform.

“Using Care Anywhere, a medical provider can assess your symptoms and condition with an online consultation,” KRMC wrote in a news release. “Patients can stay home and avoid exposing others while a provider determines the appropriate treatment. If necessary, the provider will order COVID-19 testing, and the patient will receive instructions to complete the test.”

However, anyone with severe symptoms or trouble breathing should call 911 or go to the emergency room.

KRMC also reminded the community to take COVID-19 safety precautions, including avoiding crowds and large gatherings; wearing a mask when around others; maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible; and washing or sanitizing hands frequently.

KRMC’s Care Anywhere comes at no cost to the patient and insurance is not required.

Information provided by KRMC

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State