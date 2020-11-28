Letter | COVID-19 is no worse than common flu
Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:34 p.m.
When will the drama end? My sister came down with the flu, tested positive for COVID. She has asthma. The virus has been no worse than the common flu. She is 75 years old.
Sandra Parker
Kingman
Most Read
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County loses 6 residents to COVID=19
- Mohave County logs 156 new cases of coronavirus in a single day
- Obituary
- Mohave County reports record 212 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23
- State reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Las Vegan arrested for murder, body of mining partner found near Meadview
- Kingman City Council declines to move forward with annexation at industrial park
- Kingman-area schools adjust to coronavirus surge
- Former Maricopa County assessor in adoption scheme to be sentenced in 3 states
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: