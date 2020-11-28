OFFERS
Letter | Thanks, X-Ray-1

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:33 p.m.

In February of 2007 the Kingman Police Department officially launched its volunteer program with the creation of KPD’s Volunteers In Policing, the VIPs.

Ray Turner, who recently passed away, was one of the original seven volunteers and had the distinguished call sign of X-Ray-1. Ray worked tirelessly as a volunteer, described by one of his co-workers as “an awesome, dedicated guy.” When the VIPs started doing the 30-day impound hearings, Ray would be at the department before 5 a.m., prepared to handle the hearings.

Ray had an amazing sense of humor and loved the needling from the troops and was aptly prepared to launch it right back. Ray mostly liked just being a member of the Kingman Police Department family and we loved him back.

In 2008, Ray was nominated and chosen as the very first Volunteer of the Year, an honor that he cherished. Whether it be a DUI detail, property watch, 30-day impound or a special event, Ray always looked good in that white uniform and wore it proudly.

Even after Ray’s “retirement” from volunteering he would stop by and see his front office ladies.

You were missed when you left us, Ray, and even more so now. You are part of the fabric that makes up the history of the Kingman Police Department and we are better off because of you. Rest in peace, X-Ray-1.

The KPD Family

