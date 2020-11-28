OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine

With approval of two COVID-19 vaccines expected soon, Mohave County is preparing for the distribution. (Adobe image)

With approval of two COVID-19 vaccines expected soon, Mohave County is preparing for the distribution. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:43 p.m.

photo

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters listens to discussion during a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive to Mohave County at the end of this year and the county wants to be ready, said County Manager Sam Elters at the board of supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.

County Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer from the Mohave County Department of Public Health spoke on the county’s vaccination plan, still in the early stages, that will require a lot of community effort.

The county is looking at two vaccines – the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. Both require two injections separated by three or four weeks and may be available to the county as early as the end of December.

Palmer said the specific date is unknown. For now, the plan is to distribute the vaccine via so-called Public Points of Distribution, one in each Mohave County community.

Each POD would employ about 90 people at five stations, while residents would drive through them in three lines. Palmer explained this crew of 90 people would travel from community to community. Also, she said, they’d have to do it a second time for the second injection.

But it was not the logistics that worried supervisors the most. Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 had a question regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine because he heard people provided with it were never actually exposed to COVID-19. He also asked if it is true that after being vaccinated, people can still be contagious.

Palmer confirmed the latter – there is a quarantine period after getting vaccinated. When Gould questioned how an ultra-cold vaccine can be distributed and stored, she answered: “The correct answer is very carefully.” She said the vaccine will come in specialized containers with very specific protocols.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked on behalf of some of her constituents if it is true that vaccination will be mandatory.

“They will sway you rather than force you down,” explained Gould, adding citizens will be economically forced to get vaccinated by “corpocracy that runs the United States,” or risk being excluded.

The vaccination plan is still in the draft stages, Palmer said. MCDPH will meet with all Mohave County community leaders next week to discuss the approach.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State