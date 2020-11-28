NFL preview: Cards coach Kingsbury faces former team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – When Kliff Kingsbury began coaching at Texas Tech in 2012, he used to carry a secret weapon on recruiting trips: his Patriots 2003 Super Bowl ring.

“That was something I tried to seal the deal with. It didn’t work as much as I would have liked but I definitely tried with the ring,” Kingsbury said this week.

Kingsbury, a quarterback, was drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2003, joining a roster that included a 26-year-old Tom Brady. Even then, Kingsbury knew there was something different about him.

“He was still the man, there’s no doubt. Everybody knew who he was, and he was a superstar,” Kingsbury recalled.

An arm injury and yearlong stay on injured reserve prevented Kingsbury from ever playing a regular-season snap at quarterback for the Patriots, and he was cut prior to the 2004 campaign. But Kingsbury says he owes his coaching career to the year he spent studying under coach Bill Belichick and his staff.

That season allowed him the opportunity to work in an offensive quality control role under then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was a defensive assistant at the time.

“There were a bunch of really good offensive coaches that I was fortunate enough to be around,” Kingsbury said. “I did a little bit of everything. It taught me how to break down games, and game plan, and all stuff that I still use today.”

Belichick recalls Kingsbury being a fast learner.

“He was not a guy you had to tell anything more than once, and he picked up a lot of things on his own,” Belichick said.

Now Kingsbury will try to use those tools against his former team when he leads the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) into Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots (4-6). With a win the Cardinals can improve their chances of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They can also add yet another blow to New England’s fading hopes of extending its streak of 11 consecutive postseason berths.

Arizona won’t have one of its best weapons this week. Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday along with receiver Trent Sherfield. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn’t missed a regular-season game since 2014.

But even without Fitzgerald, Belichick says the Cardinals’ big-play ability remains strong.

“Kliff does a good job with the offense of getting the ball into space, getting the ball to receivers – or whether it be backs, tight ends or receivers – but getting the ball to somebody in space where they have an opportunity to make big plays. I think they probably make as many as anybody," he said.

KYLER’S CANNON

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray fell on his right throwing shoulder early in last Thursday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Murray could be seen grimacing occasionally on the sideline while throwing, but he stayed in the game and had a solid performance, completing 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Murray said he was limiting throws in practice and felt he’ll be fine for the Patriots game.

“I feel good,” Murray said. “Obviously getting banged up a little bit the past couple of weeks."

HELP AT RUNNING BACK

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said on Instagram this week that he is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Texans.

Burkhead was one of the more versatile pieces of the Patriots’ offense and was having one of the best years of his career with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Help could be on the way. Sony Michel was activated from injured reserve last week after being sidelined since Week 3 because of a quad injury. He was a healthy scratch against Houston, but could be ready Sunday to add to a group that still has leading rusher Damien Harris and James White.

LEADING LINE

Arizona’s offensive line doesn’t have a lot of big names but has quietly been among the best in the NFL this season. That's an important reason why the Cardinals are averaging 414.3 total yards per game, which leads the league.

The usual starting lineup is left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole, right guard J.R. Sweezy and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

“They usually are the unsung group, but everybody knows they’re kind of the heart and soul,” Kingsbury said. “I’ve been very proud of our group and the evolution from Year 1 to Year 2.”

The week began with Thanksgiving Day wins by Washington and Houston.

The Texans beat the Lions 41-25. Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help Houston (4-7) pull away and beat host Detroit (4-7).

Washington (4-7) beat Dallas (3-8) 41-16 as Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a Thanksgiving victory over host Dallas on Thursday.

Other games this week include:

Las Vegas (6-4) at Atlanta (3-7)

Lack of defense could be decisive here. The Raiders have 11 sacks in the first 10 games, ranking 31st in the league. They allowed Kansas City to score touchdowns on two drives of at last 90 yards last week after giving up none in the first nine games. And they lost that game for just the third time in the past seven seasons when scoring at least 30 points.

The Falcons have 17 sacks to rank 24th in the league. And they are vulnerable in protection: Matt Ryan was sacked eight times by the Saints last Sunday.

Kasnsas City (9-1) at Tamp Bay (7-4)

On Sunday, in a matchup that fits prime time but wasn’t one CBS was about to let get away from its afternoon lineup, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

They come into the showdown on different paths. Mahomes was heroic – again – in bringing Kansas City (9-1) back at Las Vegas, avenging its only defeat this season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, whose Bucs (7-4) have a bye next week (at last), saw his team and Brady struggle in a loss to the Rams on Monday night.

“We’ve got to get ready to play a great football team coming up,” Brady said. “Nothing has been great to this point. We’ve had some good wins, had some tough losses. Everything is about one week here in the NFL.”

Baltimore (6-4) at Pittsburgh (10-0), Tuesday night

One of the NFL’s best and most physical rivalries, but the Ravens are struggling and lost their past two games, while, clearly, the Steelers are surging.

The Steelers are the 17th team since 1970 to start a season 10-0. Their 10-game winning streak is the second-longest single-season string in franchise history. The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Raiders and the Dolphins.

This game was moved from Thursday night to Sunday and then to Tuesday night because of the Ravens’ coronavirus issues. Baltimore apparently will be without several key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Chicago (5-5) at Green Bay (7-3)

Neither side comes into the league’s longest rivalry playing their best. Indeed, Chicago has dropped four in a row as its offense has disappeared. Green Bay is 3-3 after a 4-0 start.

The Packers have won their past four home games with the Bears. Green Bay has gone 19-5 against Chicago when Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback.

Seattle (7-3) at Philadelphia (3-6-1), Monday night

The way the Eagles have played has made their NFC East lead a mirage. And they’re in the toughest part of their schedule.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are in the easiest portion, home meetings with both New York teams and a trip to Washington upcoming before finishing with divisional affairs with the Rams and 49ers. If Seattle’s defense that finally showed up in last week’s victory against Arizona is for real, Pete Carroll’s crew should be in good shape.

Other games include:

– New York Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati (2-7-1)

– Cleveland (7-3) at Jacksonville (1-9)

– Miami (6-4) at New York Jets (0-10)

– Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3)

– San Francisco (4-6) at Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

_ Carolina (4-7) at Minnesota (4-6)

– New Orleans (8-2) at Denver (4-6)

– Tennessee (7-3) at Indianapolis (7-3)