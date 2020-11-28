Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Your COVID-19 reports list only numbers, age groups and locations. No names! This is not privacy, but news suppression. Maybe COVID-19 deniers would think twice if they knew their friends and neighbors were victims.

Mohave is last Arizona county to approve election tally – Another embarrassment for our area.

Mohave County logs 156 new cases – You cry “156 new cases!” Only a few go to hospital. Only a couple die. How many have died from other causes? You worry that I don’t wear a mask? I say you wear a better mask!

Shop small, shop local on Small Business Saturday – I would love to shop local this week, but being a COVID-19 high-risk person, I can’t. Probably not for a long time given the severity of the surge in cases. Short-sighted leadership and citizenship is taking a toll.

Are we ever going to get our recycling center back? Doesn’t seem to me that COVID-19 is a valid excuse for keeping it shut down.

“Stop the wear your mask or we’ll all die from COVID” rant – I’m almost coming to terms that mask-deniers will cost me my health, and possibly my home or my life. I ask how deniers will react if Granny extends her cane, keeping non-maskers at a distance from her in a grocery line?

Kelly meets with Arizona Gov. Ducey before taking seat in Senate – A classy act by a classy man.

Liberalism is a disease of the brain.

We should be very proud and thankful to have in Kingman a permit department that is so very helpful. I needed to get a permit for a detached garage. I was helped all throughout the process. The inspector was great.