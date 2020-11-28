OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 29
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves |

Originally Published: November 28, 2020 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Your COVID-19 reports list only numbers, age groups and locations. No names! This is not privacy, but news suppression. Maybe COVID-19 deniers would think twice if they knew their friends and neighbors were victims.

Mohave is last Arizona county to approve election tally – Another embarrassment for our area.

Mohave County logs 156 new cases – You cry “156 new cases!” Only a few go to hospital. Only a couple die. How many have died from other causes? You worry that I don’t wear a mask? I say you wear a better mask!

Shop small, shop local on Small Business Saturday – I would love to shop local this week, but being a COVID-19 high-risk person, I can’t. Probably not for a long time given the severity of the surge in cases. Short-sighted leadership and citizenship is taking a toll.

Are we ever going to get our recycling center back? Doesn’t seem to me that COVID-19 is a valid excuse for keeping it shut down.

“Stop the wear your mask or we’ll all die from COVID” rant – I’m almost coming to terms that mask-deniers will cost me my health, and possibly my home or my life. I ask how deniers will react if Granny extends her cane, keeping non-maskers at a distance from her in a grocery line?

Kelly meets with Arizona Gov. Ducey before taking seat in Senate – A classy act by a classy man.

Liberalism is a disease of the brain.

We should be very proud and thankful to have in Kingman a permit department that is so very helpful. I needed to get a permit for a detached garage. I was helped all throughout the process. The inspector was great.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State