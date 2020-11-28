Tree sales to support Beale Street Theater

These are two of the six decorated Christmas trees on display in downtown Kingman. They have been decorated and donated by local artisans and businesses as a fundraiser for the Beale Street Theater Renovation project. Trees are on display at the ArtHub, Black Bridge Brewery, Beale Street Brews and the Chamber of Commerce. The trees are available for purchase. For information on how to buy one contact artistree@bealestreettheater.com or 928-530-8432.