State logs 41 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, but no additional deaths, the morning of Sunday, Nov. 29.

The new report followed a tragic week – Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 – in which the Mohave County Department of Public Health logged 10 deaths and 538 new cases, as a surge that mimics state and national trends continues. Those numbers compare to 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

There were 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 5,867 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,197 cases in the county. The county has counted 243 deaths, while the state reports 260.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 87 deaths, followed by Kingman with 61, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,673 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,629 cases for Bullhead City, 1,098 for Kingman, 484 for Fort Mohave, 277 for Mohave Valley, 165 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 182 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 359 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.7% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,489 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Nov. 28, there were 41 new cases of the virus in the county from 388 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 8% (47/611) on Saturday, Nov. 21; 1% (3/354) on Sunday, Nov. 22; 51% (165/326) on Monday, Nov. 23; 8% (45/593) on Tuesday, Nov. 24; 29% (115/402) on Wednesday, Nov. 25; 17% (111/664) on Thursday, Nov. 26; and 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 51,626 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 44,866 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.4% have been positive. Of the 6,760 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Nov. 29, AZDHS was reporting 10 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 3,221 new cases from 19,202 tests for a positivity rate of 17%. Nearly 326,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,634 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 13.3 million confirmed cases and 266,119 deaths on Sunday, Nov. 29. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,455,030 deaths from more than 62 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.