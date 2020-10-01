Community blood drives slated for October in Kingman

KINGMAN – A pair of community blood drives have been scheduled for this month in Kingman.

The first will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., according to Vitalant blood services.

The other is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Kingman Academy High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.

Each successful blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Vitalant wrote in a news release.

“Donors will receive their results within two weeks. Those who receive positive antibody results will have the opportunity to apply to be a convalescent plasma donor to save the lives of COVID-19 patients,” the blood services organization wrote in the release.

Vitalant noted that blood donations are historically low this year, and each donation can save up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment, go to bloodhero.com.

You must be age 16 or older to give blood.

Information provided by Vitalant blood services