OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 02
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community blood drives slated for October in Kingman

Blood drives are slated for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Blood drives are slated for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 1, 2020 4:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – A pair of community blood drives have been scheduled for this month in Kingman.

The first will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., according to Vitalant blood services.

The other is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Kingman Academy High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.

Each successful blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Vitalant wrote in a news release.

“Donors will receive their results within two weeks. Those who receive positive antibody results will have the opportunity to apply to be a convalescent plasma donor to save the lives of COVID-19 patients,” the blood services organization wrote in the release.

Vitalant noted that blood donations are historically low this year, and each donation can save up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment, go to bloodhero.com.

You must be age 16 or older to give blood.

Information provided by Vitalant blood services

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Blood drive slated; donations to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies
Community blood drives slated for Sept. 22-23 in Kingman
Kingman Community blood drives set
KRMC to host community blood drive
Kingman Regional Medical Center launches research study of COVID-19 spread
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State