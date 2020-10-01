OFFERS
Council adopts hybrid meeting model, limited public attendance to be permitted Oct. 6

Approximately 25 people will be able to attend October Kingman City Council meetings now that a hybrid-meeting process has been adopted. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 1, 2020 6:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council has adopted a hybrid meeting process that will allow in-person and virtual presentations, along with public attendance, at upcoming October meetings.

The city wrote in a news release that the hybrid model will be in effect for the Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 meetings.

“This will allow the public to attend at a limited capacity, with the ability for in-person public comment and still allow phone-in and submitted written comments,” the city wrote.

City Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said masks will be required in order to attend the meeting in person. She said the first-come, first-serve process by which the hybrid model will operate should allow for approximately 25 people to attend the meeting in person.

“I think it will all depend on what happens with COVID and flu cases,” Haines said when asked if the city will use the hybrid model moving forward or reevaluate it on a month-by-month basis. “I would hate for the city or surrounding communities to see a spike or see our hospital capacity increase. So I think we’re going to take it month by month.”

Meeting policies and public-comment guidelines are as follows:

  • City of Kingman government buildings require masks be worn inside. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a mask is not a substitute for social distancing.
  • Ongoing guidelines from the CDC suggest it is safest to avoid crowded places and gatherings where it may be difficult to social distance. However, council chambers have seats set widely apart to allow limited capacity.
  • Attendance priorities will be given to presenters first, and then will allow for non-presenters.
  • Residents wishing to address council during the call to the public can still submit written comments, call in, or speak in person.
  • Those wishing to address council by telephone will need to pre-register by emailing cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov, and provide their name, address, telephone number they will be using and email. Once registered, a link with additional instructions will be provided. Only those who have pre-registered will be admitted to the meeting.

Each speaker will be given three minutes to comment, and then they will be removed, so as to move to the next speaker in the queue.

All written comments and requests to speak over the phone must be submitted by 9 a.m. Oct. 6 and 20 by emailing cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov or dropping off handwritten comments at the city complex, 310 N. Fourth St.

Kingman City Council to hold virtual meeting Tuesday, May 5 due to virus pandemic
Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman
Lake Havasu’s mask mandate lifted
City meetings transition back to Council chambers
Kingman City Council to consider tentative budget
