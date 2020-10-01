Forever Trail: Kingman Main Street adopts White Cliffs Wagon Trail

Unstoppable even during the pandemic, Kingman Main Street, a local nonprofit gathering volunteers interested in revitalizing downtown, just adopted the White Cliffs Wagon Trail. It’s a 2.4-mile-long adventure hidden just above downtown Kingman.

“The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club was first with Metcalfe Park,” said Mathew Golder from the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department about the adoption program the city has in place. “Then Kingman Young Marines, Marine Corps League #887 went with the veteran memorial in the Locomotive Park.”

Downtown Kingman was third and they wanted to change the game a bit and adopt a trail.

The adoption, preceded by the first cleaning effort, took place the morning of Sunday, Sept. 27, gathering President Sarah Ferry, Beth Ferry, TJ Finn, Paul Gaines, Julya Koalska and the organization’s new full-time program coordinator, Gina Gavazzi, plus some children and dogs. They brought trash pickers, leaf blowers and set up a Kingman Main Street turquoise tent set coffee and cookies for passersby. They worked in gloves and face coverings.



People often forget or have never heard about the White Cliffs Wagon Trail, typically opting for the more popular Cerbat Foothills Trail system, which includes Badger Trail, Castle Rock Trail, Beale Loop and Monolith Garden Loop.

“But White Cliffs is special,” said Sarah Ferry, the organization’s president. She said its one of the few wagon trails left where one can still see the effects of wagon wheels.

White Cliffs Wagon Trail is part of an old wagon route used in the late 1800s to bring ore from the mines on Stockton Hill to the railroad. It was built about 1890 to replace a poorly conditioned road to the mines.

Use of the road began to decline after a new road was built around 1910, partly aligned with present day Route 66. It went into disuse following the flooding of the canyon in 1925.

More importantly for contemporary hikers, the tops of the hills lend a panoramic view of Kingman – the smooth wave of I-40, the golf course, the cemetery and finally the gigantic-from-here papier-mâché-like Hualapai Mountains. Sunset and sunrise are the best times to visit.

Kingman Main Street will take care of the trail in a cooperation with the city’s parks and recreation department. The cleaning will take place every two weeks and volunteers from Kingman Main Street will assist the city with maintenance.

“I feel there is a trend now,” Ferry said about her and other adoption projects. She said she is happy groups are inspiring one another.

All Kingman Main Street members in attendance, and Golder, representing the city, agreed that Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. should be the next on the adoption list.

“It doesn’t have to be the whole park,” Golder said.

“Someone has to adopt it,” others agreed.

What else can you adopt? An entire park or specific parts of parks, sports fields, flower beds, trails, courts, picnic areas, playgrounds, trees and shrubs, parking areas and exercise courses, according to the city’s website.

Before leaving, the trash pickers shared stories of what they found, and the typical offenders were little packets of condiments, little straws, cigarette butts, cans and bottles.

Thanks to the city, there is a large trash container, a picnic table and a water station at the entrance to the White Cliffs Wagon Trail. All involved say the lack of trash on the trail will make the hiking experience even better.