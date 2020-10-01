OFFERS
Halloween fun planned for Kingman

Beale Street Theater will hold its Kingman Historic Ghost Walk Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-30. (Graphic courtesy of Beale Street Theater)

Beale Street Theater will hold its Kingman Historic Ghost Walk Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-30. (Graphic courtesy of Beale Street Theater)

Originally Published: October 1, 2020 4:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – October is here and Halloween is merely weeks away, which means now is the time to gear up for the Halloween Spooktacular and Kingman Historic Ghost Walk events in downtown Kingman.

The Halloween Spooktacular, presented by the Kingman Farmer’s Market and Kingman Main Street, is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Attendees will trick-or-treat through Kingman’s Main Street, including the Original Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode, after which additional offerings will be hosted at the new Kingman Farmer’s Market, 210 E. Beale St. Those will include a costume contest with prizes, “sweet treats,” Eye Ball Punch and Monster Mash Music.

Tickets are now available for Beale Street Theater’s annual Kingman Historic Ghost Walk. “Each year gets bigger and better with more ghosts, actors and dancers,” organizers wrote in a news release. “Come enjoy stories from Kingman’s history along with present-day ghost stories from our local downtown business owners.”

This year’s ghost walk will be comprised of two tours, A and B. Tour A goes down Andy Devine Avenue past the Hotel Brunswick, up Third Street to the theater, down Oak Street and then down Fourth Street before ending at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Tour B will go down Beale Street past Diana’s Cellar Door, up Fifth Street to the Bonnelli House, down Spring Street past the courthouse and then down Fourth Street. Tour B will also end at the ArtHub. Both tours will have actors, dancers and “ghosts,” and start in the paved lot next to Hotel Beale, Fourth Street and Andy Devine Avenue.

Tour times are 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Oct. 23-24, and again Thursday and Friday Oct. 29-30. Tours are limited to 20 people each. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11.

To schedule a large group, contact 928-530-8432. To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/34ip38v.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater and Kingman Farmer’s Market

