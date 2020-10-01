Letter | Now hear this

Someone finally put into words what many of us have been thinking and I couldn’t agree more. I’ve added some of my own.

I’m tired of COVID-19. I’m tired of blacks versus whites. I’m tired of Democrats versus Republicans. I’m really tired of the media. I’m tired of the wearing-a-mask debate. I’m tired of no one being able to think what they want or feel how they do without offending someone. I’m tired of the people out there jumping on the band wagon just to spread hatred and start riots and loot and destroy property. I’m tired of blaming the world for the sins of a few.

We are one race – the human race.

Support the candidate you want; it’s your choice. Want to believe in God? Do it, it’s your choice. If you want to believe in magical creatures that fly around and sprinkle fairy dust to make things better, awesome, you do it.

But how about being mature enough to deal with the fact that everyone doesn’t have the same exact mindset as you. Having our own mindset is what makes us individuals. If you can’t handle that fact, oh well!

I don’t have to agree with everything you believe in, and you don’t have to agree with me. It’s your choice; it’s my choice.

Just be a decent human being.

Wilma Hart

Kingman