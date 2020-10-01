OFFERS
Letter | Your vote counts

Originally Published: October 1, 2020 4:56 p.m.

The popular vote is very essential in Arizona.

There is much talk regarding the plan to overturn election results by the manipulation of the Electoral College. This talk may discourage people from believing their vote will count.

Fortunately, our state law requires Arizona’s 11 electors to be chosen from the same political party as the presidential candidate who wins the majority vote in the state in November.

So, your vote counts! Remember, people have died for your right to vote.

Leonard Walker

Kingman

