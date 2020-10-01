Mohave County logs 5th straight day without a COVID-19 death

KINGMAN – Another 19 cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29-30.

It marked five straight days without a death being recorded in the county.

Four of the new cases were recorded in the expansive Kingman medical service area. Three of the new patients are age 30-39 and one is age 40-49. There were also eight new cases in the Bullhead City service area, five in the Lake Havasu City service area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,894 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,017 cases in the county. The county has counted 216 deaths, while AZDHS reports 227.

The county reported 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 74 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 50 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Thursday, Oct. 1 was listing 1,146 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,140 for Lake Havasu City, 511 for Kingman, 350 for Fort Mohave, 225 for Mohave Valley, 106 for Golden Valley, 101 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield. The locations of another 315 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years.

The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died.

Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,519 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 30, there were 13 new cases of the virus in the county from 178 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate was 12% (17/142) on Wednesday, Sept. 23; 8% (10/120) on Thursday, Sept. 24; 14% (21/147) on Friday, Sept. 25; 22% (8/36) on Saturday, Sept. 26; 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28; and 26% (7/27) on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,664 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 23,159 tests for the actual virus, 9.3% have been positive.

Of the 4,505 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 1, AZDHS was reporting 24 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 705 new cases from 14,876 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

More than 219,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,674 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.2 million confirmed cases and 207,465 deaths on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,016,406 deaths from more than 34 million confirmed cases.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.