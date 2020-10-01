Pandemic-delayed 2020 high school football season starts Friday, Oct. 2
KINGMAN – The pandemic-delayed 2020 high school football season kicks off Friday, Oct. 2 with a pair of games slated in Kingman.
Rivals Kingman and Kingman Academy will take the field at 7 p.m. tonight at Kingman High School.
Kingman went 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the 3A West Region in 2019. Kingman Academy was 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the 3A West when its season was canceled due to a shortage of players.
Also at 7 p.m. tonight, Lee Williams High School will open the season against Prescott at home.
The Volunteers finished the 2019 campaign with a 5-5 mark, including a 2-4 record in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.
Each school will play a seven-game regular season instead of the typical 10.
