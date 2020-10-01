Rants and Raves | Oct. 2, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County logs 7 new cases of COVID-19 – “Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.” Try drilling that into the heads of nonbelievers, and non-mask wearers. Shameful that some are so uncaring for others!

Why are masks mandatory for people who have acquired immunity from COVID-19? What unknown research states that persons who have contracted the virus and gained immunity are still potential spreaders?

Mohave County prepares for a possible second wave of the virus – A second wave that will be brought to us thanks to the no-maskers. Wonder how many will die to satisfy their ignorance? It’s an American tragedy.

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 – Trump deducted 75 grand for haircuts on his taxes and his hair looks like that? Should he really have any opinion on federal purchases? He clearly does not know value or good taste.

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 – Truthfully, Trump’s paid hundreds of millions in taxes. Few of us understand taxes. Truthfully, Trump takes out the required $1 from his $400,000 annual salary – donates the rest back to National Institute of Alcohol Abuse, National Park Service, etc.

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 – Why would any red blooded American NOT want to pay their fair share of taxes to help our nation prosper? We are losing our democracy much faster than we ever anticipated!

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 – What a joke. The IRS, which audits Trump annually, would be on Trump in a New York minute if he truly owed them. Meanwhile, people like the Clintons/Obamas who came broke and left millionaires leave unscathed. Trump doesn’t even take salary.

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 – Finances and building are Trump’s specialties, folks. With no clue whatsover, the New York Times revealed that indeed, just as Trump has repeatedly told us, his taxes are being audited and he did provide what was lawfully required in 2016.

We have a president who in 2020 wouldn’t denounce white supremacists. Then he tells one of the most violent of these groups to stand back and stand by. That group has just been given the green light by Trump.

ASU gets $6 million to develop instant virus test – We have people in our state losing their homes and no food and we spend $6 million on tests that we already have in place. Will the overspending ever stop with this uneducated governor.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions – Biden displayed the wisdom of Solomon. Trump would rather split the country in half and destroy it if he can’t win. Biden loves the country and deserves to run it.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions – Biden debated like a gentleman and Trump like the childish loud mouth he is. If Trump loses, the election is corrupt but if he wins it is valid? Trump will lose in a truthful election. So he creates pathetic distraction.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions – Trump doesn’t know facts? Are they kidding; he has like a photographic memory and his accomplishments are astonishing. Mideast peace, ISIS wiped out, best economy in years across the board. Biden’s 47 years - illegal millions for son and brothers.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions – Trump just destroyed another American civic institution with his debate performance. He bullies because he doesn’t know how to answer questions, another child-like tactic. We need an adult as president.

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions – Trump signals to his white supremacist goons to keep trouble brewing in Democratic-led states. We see right through you. Your divide and conquer strategy will fail our country. A house divided against itself will not stand.

Fake News: As an independent, I notice you “righties” who always slam “lefties” haven’t noticed that your hero Trump always claims “fake news” when anything is reported that isn’t positive for him, like his tax returns ?

Gloria Stevens letter: My (Confederate) ancestors’ lives matter – Your ancestors chose to keep slaves, uphold slavery, and secede from the Union. No fault of yours, certainly, but the country you say you love does not hold those values. So uphold the Constitution and the rule of law!

Thomas Allen letter: Time to wise up – Thank you, Thomas, for being the voice of reason! It’s hard to imagine so many people have been brainwashed into placing themselves and their loved ones at risk. And that some legislators risk the public safety for their own ambition!